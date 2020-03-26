NEW YORK — Autism has grown slightly more common in the U.S., but a gap in diagnosis of white and black kids has disappeared, according to a government report released Thursday.
Closure of that gap — thanks to increased screening — is the main reason autism diagnoses are up a little, some experts said.
About 1 in 54 U.S. children were identified as having autism in 2016, according to the new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 1 in 59 children in 2014, and from 1 in 68 in both 2010 and 2012.
The new report is based on a tracking system in 11 states that focuses on 8-year-olds, because most cases are diagnosed by that age. The researchers check health and school records to see which children meet criteria for autism, even if they haven’t been formally diagnosed.
Researchers have made differing estimates of how common autism is. But experts say this CDC system is the most rigorous, and the results are considered to be the gold standard.
New Zealand mosque gunman pleads guiltyCHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Surprise, relief and a “mix of emotions” greeted the news Thursday that Brenton Tarrant, the man who had carried out New Zealand’s worst peacetime atrocity, had reversed his not-guilty plea and was convicted on all charges.
Tarrant killed 51 worshipers and injured dozens at two mosques in Christchurch on March 15 last year. The first of the attacks was live-streamed on the Internet.
The Australian national was charged with the highest number of murder counts brought against an individual in New Zealand’s history, to which a terrorism offense and 40 counts of attempted murder were added.
Virus worries likely to cut lottery jackpotsDES MOINES, Iowa — Hoping to escape all the coronavirus-caused economic uncertainty by winning a giant lottery jackpot?
Think again. Those jackpots are going to shrink as the pandemic tamps down lottery sales.
The group that oversees the Powerball game announced Wednesday night that it would cut minimum jackpots in half, from $40 million to $20 million, after there is a winner of the current big prize. The jackpot also could grow more slowly, with minimum increases of $2 million instead of the normal $10 million after each twice-weekly drawing.
Yum! Peeps will be available for Easter
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks — but it shouldn’t affect Easter baskets.
The Bethlehem, Pa.-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday through April 7.
But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.
Just Born says the popular Peeps & Co. store in Center Valley, Pa., is also closed for now.
The store is billed as a Peeps “experience” and features light displays, historical videos and merchandise.
