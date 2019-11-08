DENVER — A man arrested on suspicion of plotting to bomb a historic Colorado synagogue waived his right to have the evidence against him aired in court Friday and will remain behind bars for now.
Richard Holzer, 27, wore a yellow jail jumpsuit with his arms and legs shackled during a brief court appearance in federal court. His public defender, Mary Butterton, told Judge Magistrate Kristen Mix that Holzer did not want to fight his detention but said he may decide to later.
Holzer was arrested Nov. 1 after the FBI said he accepted what turned out to be phony explosives from undercover agents to bomb Temple Emanuel in Pueblo.
In court documents, an FBI investigator claims that Holzer repeatedly said he was ready to go ahead with the attack the following day.
Ex-felons regain right to vote in ceremony
MIAMI — Singer John Legend was on hand to lend support Friday as 18 former felons were granted the right to vote in what Miami officials called a simple and streamlined process.
The ceremony in a Miami-Dade County courtroom was meant to show that ex-felons can regain their voting rights, even if the Republican-controlled state Legislature enacted a law requiring them to pay any fees, fines and restitution first.
Florida voters approved constitutional Amendment 4 last year aimed at allowing about 1.4 million ex-felons to vote. The Legislature’s subsequent law put the financial requirements in place, landing the issue before the Florida Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments earlier this week.
Legend said he backs efforts to allow former felons to fully regain their place in society.
“It’s so beautiful to see,” Legend told reporters. “So many people take it for granted, this right to vote. When you lose it, it makes you realize how important it is.”
Lawsuit prompts DeVos to erase some loans
Facing a federal lawsuit and mounting criticism, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Friday said she will forgive certain student loans for more than 1,500 borrowers who attended a pair of for-profit colleges that shut down last year.
Students who attended the Art Institute of Colorado and the Illinois Institute of Art will not have to repay federal student loans borrowed between Jan. 20, 2018, through the end of last year, DeVos said, although they will still be responsible for any previous loans. In all, about $11 million will be automatically canceled.
Hong Kong protester dies from injuries
HONG KONG — A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
The Hospital Authority said the 22-year-old male died Friday morning, but didn’t provide further details.
The government expressed “great sorrow and regret” over Chow Tsz-Lok’s death and police said they will propose a public inquest.
— Wire Reports
