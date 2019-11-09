CHICAGO — Air from Siberia — yes, Siberia — is heading toward a huge chunk of the United States and it could set record-low temperatures from Texas to New England.
Kevin Donofrio, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Saturday that the agency’s National Digital Forecast Database indicates that some 200 records might fall between Monday and Wednesday.
For example, Tuesday’s expected high of 23 degrees at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport would be a full 5 degrees lower than the record-low set in 1995, Donofrio said.
The cold front is expected to move through the Upper Midwest and the northern Plains today and then continue southward and eastward on Monday and Tuesday, sending temperatures plunging below freezing all the way south to the Gulf Coast.
It will bring January-like temperatures to some locations that are as much as 30 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.
Patience pays off; tree to be N.Y. holiday icon
NEW YORK — A Norway spruce that was purchased as a sapling 60 years ago has been installed at New York City’s Rockefeller Center as the anchor of the upcoming Christmas festivities.
The 77-foot tree from the village of Florida, N.Y., was lifted into place Saturday.
Carol Schultz bought the sapling in 1959 and put it on a table. She planted it in her front yard after the Christmas season and watched it grow.
Schultz and her companion, Richard O’Donnell, went onto Rockefeller Center’s website in 2010 and entered the tree into the selection pool. They learned earlier this year that it had made the cut.
The tree was chopped down Thursday and lifted by crane onto a flatbed truck.
The televised lighting ceremony will be held Dec. 4.
