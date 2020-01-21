Homicide:
Greensboro police say 18-year-old killed inside home
GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating the death of an 18-year-old man on Monday afternoon as a homicide, the city’s fourth this year.
The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Fewell Road where officers found Brannon Alexander Tyson inside a residence.
According to police, Tyson had been shot — for reasons unknown — and died from his injuries despite efforts by first responders to save his life.
Tyson did not live at the address, but did live nearby, police said.
Art provokes town:
Mayor’s mural has some turning red
oak island — A mural depicting a curvaceous and scantily-clad mermaid is causing trouble for the new mayor in this quant beach town.
The painting in question is on the side of a home owned by Ken Thomas.
Some say he incited citizens by making the seemingly innocent mistake of asking people what they thought of it.
“Isn’t she beautiful?” Thomas said in a Jan. 3 Facebook post. “I had this done long before I intended to run for office and while I’m sorry it may offend some people, art is intended to be beautiful and thought provoking.”
fighting back:
Delivery driver pulls pistol on would-be robbers
charlotte — Pizza delivery drivers are often targets of would-be robbers, but on Monday night one decided he wouldn’t be a victim.
The man was delivering a pizza in an apartment complex just before midnight when he was approached by four suspects who aimed at his head with what appeared to be an assault rifle, according to police.
The delivery driver then did the unexpected — he pulled out a pistol and fired at the suspects, causing them to flee on foot.
free and clear: Residents want some crimes cleared, poll findsraleigh — A new poll says most North Carolina residents want the state to automatically expunge the records of people who have been charged with or convicted of some nonviolent crimes.
The poll was commissioned by the Raleigh-based Conservatives for Criminal Justice Reform.
It comes as the organization urges the state House to pass Senate Bill 562, which would loosen North Carolina statutes and allow people convicted of minor offenses the opportunity to have their records cleared.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.