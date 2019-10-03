Technology and health care companies helped U.S. stocks rebound broadly from an early sell-off Thursday, snapping the market’s steep two-day skid.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a loss of more than 330 points to a gain of more than 120 after another disappointing economic report raised expectations among investors that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again to help keep the U.S. economy growing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also recovered from the early rout.
The S&P 500 index rose 23.02 points, or 0.8%, to 2,910.63. The Dow gained 122.42 points, or 0.5%, to 26,201.04. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 87.02 points, or 1.1%, to 7,872.26. The Russell 2000 index of small-company stocks gained 6.72 points, or 0.5%, to 1,486.35.
While stock prices recovered from their early stumble, investors continued to shift money into the relative safety of U.S. bonds. That drove bond prices higher, lowering their yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.54% from 1.59% late Wednesday.
Decline in U.S. service sector activity raises economic concerns
WASHINGTON — Growth in the U.S. economy’s vast services sector slowed sharply in September to its lowest point in three years, suggesting that the Trump administration’s trade conflicts and rising uncertainty are weakening the bulk of the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Thursday that its non-manufacturing index sank to 52.6 from 56.4 in August.
Readings above 50 signal growth, but September’s figures are the lowest since August 2016.
Sales, new orders and employment all weakened last month, and companies that were surveyed by ISM expressed concerns about tariffs.
Economists say a drop in the employment measure of ISM’s index to 50.4, its lowest level since February 2014, is a particular cause for concern.
