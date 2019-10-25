Do you remember the toe-tapping, hand-clapping music of “Teddy Bear,” “Return to Sender” and “Jailhouse Rock” from the Elvis era? The King of Rock’s music was at the top of the charts and breaking records and young girls’ hearts.
Many young ladies were screaming at the top of their lungs and trying their best to catch one of those famous, silk scarves.
Today, not too far from the Pleasant Garden area, lives an energetic, curious 7-year-old who has become very fond of Elvis and his music. This youngster is first-grader Carson Paschal.
He enjoys pantomiming and mimicking the songs and actions of the late icon, especially his favorites “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Jailhouse Rock.” Carson wears his Elvis wig with the attached long black sideburns as he performs. He wants to take karate lessons (Elvis had a black belt) and incorporate some of the moves into his musical routine just like Elvis. Visiting Graceland is high on Carson’s wish list and his mother says that it will happen one day.
Carson discovered Elvis on his iPod as he viewed a video of the “‘68 Comeback Special.” He has an eagle jumpsuit just like the one Elvis wore in the video but has outgrown the fancy clothes.
Emulating Elvis’ generosity and graciousness toward others is another goal Carson is working toward.
Some of his memorabilia includes a guitar bank, clock poster and action figure of Elvis he received for his birthday. Carson also made an Elvis sculpture in school that shows the singer’s famous features.
In early September at the Pleasant Garden Town Hall Picnic Shelter, Kendall and Kevin Paschal gave Carson a birthday party. Carson’s younger brother Carter, and many family members and friends, were there to celebrate Carson turning 7.
Carson, who had a big grin, wore an Elvis T-shirt and blue jeans. His mom put the finishing touches on the T-shirt the morning of his party. Carson’s reserved seat was at the front table.
The food carefully prepared by Kendall had no detail left out. The “candy bar” with an assorted group of candies was the youngsters’ favorite. Hot dogs with the trimmings were just right for the party atmosphere. The specially designed cake was white and Carson’s favorite of all the food.
The “icing on the cake” was an Elvis impersonator, Wayne Euliss, dressed in all the regalia of the famous music icon — black leather coat, boots, pants and wrist bracelets (the weather was close to 90 degrees). He appeared with a guitar strapped across his shoulder, those long black sideburns and coal black hair.
As Euliss did his Elvis impersonation, Carson pantomimed to the songs and clapped. There were aunts, grandmas and neighbors who clapped and sang to the music. They edged closer to the singer as he performed. The cameras clicked as Euliss made his way down the aisle between the picnic tables decorated with baskets filled with gold records.
All the 1950’s music floated down the road and made car drivers look to see what was happening.
The party ended with Euliss signing autographs and giving out Elvis literature. Carson ended up with one of those silk scarves and lots of memories.
All the excitement from the day’s activities caused Carson to lose his first tooth, but he later found a $20 bill to help in his recovery.
Carson, on your musical journey way down the road, we will say, “Any Day Now”, take your “Teddy Bear”, “Hound Dog” and “Sweet Caroline” to “Blue Hawaii” but “Don’t Be Cruel” or get “All Shook Up” as you pass “Heartbreak Hotel” in your “Blue Suede Shoes.”
