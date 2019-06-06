BREWERS 5, MARLINS 1: Christian Yelich hit his major league-leading 23rd home run and Mike Moustakas added two homers to lead Milwaukee to a win over Miami. The Brewers salvaged the final game of the three-game series after getting outscored a combined 24-3 in the first two games. Yelich hit a two-run homer in the first and Moustakas added his first of the game later in the inning to give the Brewers a 3-0 lead. Moustakas homered again in the fourth for his 18th of the season to make it 4-0. Ryan Braun added an RBI single in the seventh.
PIRATES 6, BRAVES 1: Mike Foltynewicz allowed consecutive home runs to Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco in the second inning of a loss to Pittsburgh, a subpar outing that may give Atlanta added reason to pursue free agent Dallas Keuchel. Foltynewicz (1-5) has allowed 15 home runs, one shy of NL leader Kyle Freeland of Colorado.
METS 7, GIANTS 3: Amed Rosario and Dominic Smith hit back-to-back home runs to begin the first inning, then Todd Frazier hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth that sent New York over San Francisco. Pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil singled home the tying run in the seventh for the Mets, stayed in the game and added an RBI single that capped a four-run eighth.
RAYS 6, TIGERS 1: Travis d’Arnaud homered for the first time in over 14 months, going deep twice for Tampa Bay in a victory over Detroit. Willy Adames also homered for Tampa Bay. Jalen Beeks (5-0) pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the Rays.
CARDINALS 3, REDS 1: Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis tied its season high with four stolen bases in a win over Cincinnati to complete a successful homestand that cut the Cardinals’ NL Central deficit. DeJong hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Michael Lorenzen (0-1) in the seventh inning.
RED SOX 7, ROYALS 5: Mookie Betts hit a two-run homer off Danny Duffy in a four-run third inning and Boston defeated Kansas City to complete its first series sweep in nearly a month. Boston outscored the Royals 23-8 over three games and swept a series for just the fourth time this year.
ROCKIES 3,CUBS 1: Peter Lambert allowed four hits over seven innings and struck out nine to win his major league debut for Colorado. A 22-year-old right-hander selected in the second round with the 44th overall pick of the 2015 amateur draft, Lambert retired 11 straight batters before Kris Bryant doubled with one-out in the sixth. Bryant scored on Javier Báez’s two-out single.