WSSU will take on North Carolina in a men's basketball exhibition game on Nov. 1 in Chapel Hill
jdell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
MOST POPULAR
-
Power outage at Greensboro apartments has unintended consequence, reveals alleged Medicaid scheme
-
Shark mystery solved: New map shows exactly where sharks are lurking off NC beaches
-
Poke Bowl opens in Greensboro
-
High Point man charged with killing his mother
-
Guilford County shelter, close to capacity after more than 40 animals dropped off Wednesday, waives adoption fee for some animals
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.