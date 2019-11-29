PrepZone WEB (copy) (copy)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Winston Salem Christian, 77, West Chester Country Day 50

W-S Christian 19 17 20 21 - 77

West Chester 4 18 10 18 - 50

W-S Christian (5-1): Cem Bebali 13, Lamont McNeal 12, Aaron Potter 11, Jones 9, Reels 9, Isaacs 7, Nwaoshai 6, Thorpe 4, Boddie 4. Thomas 2, Smith-Ratcliff 2.

West Chester Country Day (2-4): J3 Swindell 24, Sadler 6, Patterson 6, Mattox 4, Matthews 3, Walters 3, Weil 2.

Ashboro 66, North Wilkes 41

North Wilkes 14 7 10 10 - 41

Ashboro 13 19 17 17 - 66

North Wilkes (1-2): Matthew Holloway 17, Zack Carlton 12, Watkins 6, Huffman 2, Sidden 2, Cleary 2.

Ashboro (2-1): Noah Watkins 15, Tatum Marsh 11, Alston 8, Hadley-Lindsay 8, Pulido 8, Jones 7, Spencer 4, Butler 4, Martin 1.

FOOTBALL

West Stokes 22, Mountain Heritage 22

