France US Thailand WWCup Soccer

United States’ Carli Lloyd, left, celebrates with her teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her side’s 13th goal, during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between United States and Thailand at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

The U.S. has been slow to fully embrace soccer. The world has been slow to embrace the women’s game. Over the past two decades, only one team — the United States women’s team — has converted both audiences, so pay them for it. Story, C4

Load comments