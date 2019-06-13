The U.S. has been slow to fully embrace soccer. The world has been slow to embrace the women’s game. Over the past two decades, only one team — the United States women’s team — has converted both audiences, so pay them for it. Story, C4
MOST POPULAR
-
Losing millions for years, the American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro closes
-
Greensboro restaurant debuts new concept, new name
-
From homelessness to Eastern Guilford honor grad: 'I know there’s more out there for me'
-
Former U.S. Sen. Kay Hagan makes rare public appearance at groundbreaking for new PTI tower
-
Greensboro, High Point men among 80 arrested in Virginia cockfighting raid
promotion
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.
Contests & Events
promotion
Enter to win - Coastal Kitchen Collection from Toadfish Outfitters & $50 Gift Certificate to a local restaurant.