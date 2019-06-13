World Cup Update
Today’s TV
9 a.m.: Japan vs. Scotland (FS1)
Noon: Jamaica vs. Italy (WGHP)
3 p.m. England vs. Argentina (FS1)
Thursday’s results
China 1, South Africa 0: China is back on track at the Women’s World Cup after a win against South Africa. Forward Li Ying put 1999 runner-up China ahead in the 40th minute with an opportunist effort. Meeting Zhang Rui’s right-wing cross, she got ahead of her marker and poked the ball into the bottom right corner.
Australia 3, Brazil 2: An own goal gave Australia a come-from-behind victory over Brazil, even after Marta added a record 16th career tournament goal.