GREENSBORO — Whether they live in a city, town or an unincorporated area, residents of Guilford County will be under a “stay home” order that takes effect at 5 p.m. Friday and aims to rein-in the accelerating spread of the new coronavirus.
The order announced in a joint news conference Wednesday by Guilford County and the cities of Greensboro and High Point bans all non-essential travel and work through April 16.
“We are asking our residents to work with us as we work to hold back the spread of this disease,” said Jeff Phillips, chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The order requires local people “to stay at their place of residence except that they may leave to provide or receive certain essential services,” go to work in “essential businesses and governmental services,” and pursue other necessary functions.
“Many people will be impacted by this decision, and it was the most difficult decision I’ve made as your mayor,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. “There will be those who say we overstepped our authority and those who say we did not go far enough.”
The trio of local governments held a 4 p.m. press conference in the Old County Courthouse to unveil this latest development in their battle with COVID-19, which has spread to more than 500 North Carolina residents including at least 22 people in Guilford.
Kontoor Brands said Wednesday a worker in its Greensboro headquarters downtown has tested positive for COVID-19, but it was not clear if that person was counted in the official state tally for the county.
The order comes a day after the county said it had seen its first “community spread” transmission of the illness and the same day North Carolina reported the first deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
Earlier Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state’s first coronavirus-related deaths were a person from Cabarrus County and another person from Virginia who was traveling through the state. The Cabarrus County patient was over 70 years old with underlying conditions, while the Virginia patient was over 60, according to a news release, which did not include further details about them.
About 30 people were hospitalized, authorities said, and some were in critical condition.
“Today is a stark reminder that we must take this disease seriously — all of us, young and old, employers and employees,” Cooper said at a news conference while asking for privacy for the families of those who died. “This virus can be deadly, and that’s why our daily lives have had to change so dramatically. I know it’s hard, but it’s necessary.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Guilford joined several other counties and municipalities this week in ordering residents to stay home unless they absolutely need to go out. Among those issuing such orders so far are Mecklenburg County, the city of Durham, Pitt County and Madison County. Wake County, which includes Raleigh and ranks No. 2 in population behind Mecklenburg, planned to roll out a similar order very soon, said Greg Ford, chairman of the county’s Board of Commissioners.
In Guilford, the authority to impose the “stay-at-home” order stems from a March 13 declaration of emergency signed jointly by the leaders of Guilford County, Greensboro, High Point, Gibsonville, Jamestown, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia and Whitsett.
At Wednesday’s announcement Phillips, Vaughan and High Point Mayor Jay Wagner said the order followed in-depth discussions with senior Cone Health administrators and was not aimed at creating a “police state.”
Cone Health CEO Terry Akin said in a separate news release Wednesday afternoon that he was grateful to the local leaders for their actions.
“We have a window of opportunity to actually minimize the spread of this virus,” Akin said. “Today’s action will save lives and reduce COVID-19 cases.”
Phillips said that local officials began moving toward Wednesday’s decision two days earlier in a meeting with Akin and two other medical experts from the health system.
He said no single event or development triggered the further tightening of rules linked to the March 13 emergency declaration, which local officials most recently tightened earlier this week by limiting public gatherings to 10 people and banning the use of public and some private playgrounds.
Vaughan said leaders became concerned that if they did not act more assertively, the highly contagious disease would overwhelm area hospitals.
The declaration contains a laundry list of exceptions for workers in business and government, ranging from health care, law enforcement and public safety to groceries, pharmacies, critical manufacturing and other businesses key to maintaining the economy.
“This is not a full shutdown. It’s not a lockdown,” Wagner said, noting that people who do not work in an essential profession can still go out for such activities as buying groceries, getting medicine, helping family and friends, and walking their dogs.
Phillips said exceptions also would include parents helping children continue their education by going to schools — closed countywide by state mandate over virus fears — in order to borrow laptops and other technology used for distance learning or to make use of Wi-Fi hotspots located in eight school parking lots.
Phillips said residents with questions about whether their particular reason for leaving home is good enough can call a new county hotline at 336-641-7527 after 2 p.m. today when it goes live.
He said local officials also plan to post answers to frequently asked questions about the new order at guilfordcountync.gov.
If it were absolutely necessary, law enforcement officers could charge someone who willfully violated the order with a misdemeanor, said Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director.
But he said officers likely would be doing “a lot of education,” more so than taking violators into custody.
“Our goal in this process is to get people to stay home, not to put people in jail and issue citations,” Campbell said.
North Carolina has not issued a statewide shelter-in-place order but has gradually reduced allowable gathering sizes, ordered some nonessential businesses, such as hair salons and barbershops, to close starting Wednesday and shuttered K-12 schools until mid-May. Trade groups representing hospitals and doctors have written Cooper asking him to issue more statewide restrictions.
Without giving specifics, Cooper said further guidance and orders would be upcoming. He urged people to stay at home and businesses to get their telecommuting options in order.
“Local communities are doing what they think is right and I understand that. It’s important for (state officials) to make sure we are deliberate and that we get this right,” Cooper said. “We will be issuing additional orders soon.”
The tighter restrictions came as General Assembly members held their first formal meeting to determine what lawmakers can offer to buttress the state’s response. GOP House Speaker Tim Moore created four COVID-19 working groups, led by both Republicans and Democrats, that could recommend bills to the full legislature when it reconvenes.
GOP Senate leader Phil Berger and Minority Leader Dan Blue said Wednesday in a joint statement that fellow senators would collect ideas with a goal of coming to a consensus with Cooper and the House on “how to help all North Carolinians.”
The annual session is set to begin April 28, but there’s been talk that the governor would call lawmakers back sooner.
