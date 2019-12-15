Australia President's Cup Golf

U.S. team player and captain Tiger Woods holds up the trophy after the U.S. team won the President’s Cup golf tournament at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. The U.S. team won the tournament 16-14. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

 Andy Brownbill

The emotions poured out of Tiger Woods, just like they did at Augusta National in the spring, except this felt different. The Masters was for him, leading the United States to another Presidents Cup victory was for his team — a moment that nearly brought him to tears. Story, B5.

Load comments