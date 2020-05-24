Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN RALEIGH HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... RANDOLPH COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... GUILFORD COUNTY IN CENTRAL NORTH CAROLINA... * UNTIL 1015 PM EDT. * AT 815 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN OVER GREENSBORO EXTENDING SOUTHWARD TO 5 MILES SOUTHWEST OF ASHEBORO, MOVING EAST AT 10 MPH. RAINFALL RATES IN EXCESS OF 2 INCHES PER HOUR WERE INDICATED WITH THESE STORMS. THE HEAVIEST RAINFALL IS EXPECTED TO LAST AROUND 30 MINUTES. THIS WILL PRODUCE ENOUGH RUNOFF THAT WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, ASHEBORO, RANDLEMAN, NORTH CAROLINA ZOO, SEAGROVE, MCLEANSVILLE, ARCHDALE, SUMMERFIELD AND TRINITY. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 1.5 INCHES THROUGH 900 PM IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. &&