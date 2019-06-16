World Cup Update

Today’s TV

Noon.: South Africa vs. Germany (WGHP)

Noon: China vs. Spain (FS1)

3 p.m.: Nigeria vs. France (WGHP)

3 p.m.: South Korea vs. Norway (FS1)

Sunday’s results

United States 3, Chile 0: Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United Stated in a somewhat subdued victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women’s World Cup champions to the round of 16.

Sweden 5, Thailand 1: Thailand finally found something to celebrate after a humiliating start — a 13-0 loss to the United States — to the Women’s World Cup. It was just a single goal, but it was enough to briefly allow the Thai squad to celebrate.

