World Cup Update
Today’s TV
Noon.: South Africa vs. Germany (WGHP)
Noon: China vs. Spain (FS1)
3 p.m.: Nigeria vs. France (WGHP)
3 p.m.: South Korea vs. Norway (FS1)
Sunday’s results
United States 3, Chile 0: Carli Lloyd scored a pair of goals for the United Stated in a somewhat subdued victory over Chile that advanced the defending Women’s World Cup champions to the round of 16.
Sweden 5, Thailand 1: Thailand finally found something to celebrate after a humiliating start — a 13-0 loss to the United States — to the Women’s World Cup. It was just a single goal, but it was enough to briefly allow the Thai squad to celebrate.