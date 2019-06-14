World Cup Update
Today’s TV
9 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Cameroon (FS1)
2:50 p.m.: Canada vs. New Zealand (FS2)
Thursday’s results
Italy 5, Jamaica 0: Cristiana Girelli scored a hat trick to put Italy into the second round with a victory over Jamaica.
Japan 2, Scotland 1: Mana Iwabuchi had an early goal and then Japan held off a late charge from Scotland.
England 1, Argentina 0: Jodie Taylor scored her first international goal in 14 months to send England into the second round with a victory over Argentina.