World Cup Update

Today’s TV

9 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Cameroon (FS1)

2:50 p.m.: Canada vs. New Zealand (FS2)

Thursday’s results

Italy 5, Jamaica 0: Cristiana Girelli scored a hat trick to put Italy into the second round with a victory over Jamaica.

Japan 2, Scotland 1: Mana Iwabuchi had an early goal and then Japan held off a late charge from Scotland.

England 1, Argentina 0: Jodie Taylor scored her first international goal in 14 months to send England into the second round with a victory over Argentina.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Load comments