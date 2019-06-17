World Cup Update
Today’s TV
3 p.m.: Italy vs. Brazil (FS1)
3 p.m.: Jamaica vs. Australia (FS2)
Monday’s results
Spain 0, China 0: Spain and China played to a scoreless draw that advanced both squads to the round of 16..
Germany 4, South Africa 0: Germany won its group for the fifth consecutive time and avoided an immediate matchup with the United States by routing South Africa.
France 1, Nigeria 0: Host France completed group play with a 3-0 record for the first time, beating Nigeria when Wendie Renard converted a penalty kick in the 79th minute after missing her first attempt but getting a second chance.
Norway 2, South Korea 1: Norway eliminated South Korea by scoring on two penalties. Caroline Graham Hansen scored after five minutes and Isabell Herlovsen beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jung from the spot six minutes into the second half.