What we do: Promote the self-reliance of women by assessing needs, providing services and acting as a gateway to community resources.
Wish list: Multiple disc CD player, coffee pods for Keurig coffee maker (plain), electric pencil sharpener, door prizes (small gifts or gift certificates for networking sessions), copy paper – white and colors, three-hole punch copy paper – white only, gift cards to Office Depot or Staples, ½-inch view binders – white only.
To donate: Drop items off Mondays-Thursdays at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Contact Ashley Brooks 336-275-6090, Ext. 220 or Ashley@WomensCenterGSO.org.
