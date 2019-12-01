Inspirational Sharon Storm (copy)

Sharon Storm turned to the Women’s Resource Center when she lost a job and got divorced all at the same time to help her turn her life around. She now serves on the board and spends her time volunteering Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Greensboro, N.C. (Lynn Hey/1808)

What we do: Promote the self-reliance of women by assessing needs, providing services and acting as a gateway to community resources.

Wish list: Multiple disc CD player, coffee pods for Keurig coffee maker (plain), electric pencil sharpener, door prizes (small gifts or gift certificates for networking sessions), copy paper – white and colors, three-hole punch copy paper – white only, gift cards to Office Depot or Staples, ½-inch view binders – white only.

To donate: Drop items off Mondays-Thursdays at 628 Summit Ave. in Greensboro. Contact Ashley Brooks 336-275-6090, Ext. 220 or Ashley@WomensCenterGSO.org.

