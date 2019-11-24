When our elder dog, Cash, got a bad cough in August, I wrote a Pet Shop column about the mysterious condition.
I’ve routinely written columns about Cash’s younger brother, Junior. But compared to Junior, Cash had always been a healthy, happy, low-maintenance dog.
But no column has drawn more of an outpouring of sympathy, support and suggestions from readers than my story about Cash’s cough.
At the time of my last column, Cash’s cough had gone on for weeks, and sometimes he sounded as though he was choking. He also had some discharge from his nose. A round of antibiotics didn’t seem to help.
Suggestions from readers ranged from changing his diet to getting him to a heart specialist — that his cough might even be a sign of heart failure. Every single one of about 10 calls or emails was well-meaning and full of concern for our 12-year-old Rottweiler mix.
The worst part of it was that when we went on vacation, he couldn’t stay at the usual day-care and boarding service with Junior. He had to spend the week in a kennel at the vet’s office. He had good care but not much freedom.
After our vacation, we started another round of antibiotics, but the cough continued. The vet also prescribed a round of steroid pills and made a referral to another veterinarian specializing in internal medicine.
When the day of the specialist appointment rolled around, Cash seemed a little better and the discharge had lessened, but he was still coughing a lot. Fortunately, a chest X-ray didn’t show anything bad, and his heart sounded healthy, so heart disease or cancer did not seem likely. But without expensive tests, for which he would be put under general anesthesia, we would be left guessing as to whether he had some type of virus, the vet said. The fact that the antibiotics had not made much of a dent — and the steroid had — suggested another possibility: that it was a “bronchitis of an unknown origin” or allergies.
After a long discussion with this vet, and considering that Cash seemed to have ample energy to run around the office, we decided to continue him on the steroid pills for another week and monitor his progress.
The vet warned, though, that we would need to eventually taper him down to the lowest dose possible to keep the cough at a manageable level. Long-term steroid use could have negative health effects.
We were thankful that we had dodged the bullet on anything really serious, but prepared for the fact that he might always have a mild cough and be on a low dose of steroids the rest of his life.
But gradually, slowly, the routine course of steroids began to work its magic.
We would notice a couple of hours passed without a cough from Cash.
He would still start hacking after a brisk walk, but he’d never cough during the half-mile route he powered through every day.
Sometimes he’d go a whole day without a cough. The first hack, however, would have us worrying and wondering if we should up the steroids.
We are happy to report that the cough finally disappeared entirely.
For a mysterious eight weeks Cash had us worried for the first time in his long life.
But now he’s back to his routine of pulling on his leash as we try to keep up with him on walks, jumping on one of us whenever we sit on the couch and haunting the table for cracker crumbs and other treasured morsels.
Cash is back to his old self: a 12-year-old dog with the energy of a 3-year-old.
And we’re so glad he’s back.
