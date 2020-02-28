Winthrop 84

High Point 76

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Hunter Hale scored 22 points and Chandler Vaudrin distributed a career-high 15 assists, and Winthrop beat High Point 84-76 on Saturday in their regular-season finale.

Vaudrin also scored eight points with eight rebounds, and Josh Ferguson scored 14 points. Charles Falden grabbed nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 24 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-22, 6-12). Jamal Wright added 24 points.

Jamal King’s 3-pointer with 67 seconds left before halftime gave Winthrop a 44-42 lead they never gave up.

Winthrop (21-10, 15-3 Big South Conference) is now sitting a half-game back of Radford (20-9, 15-2) in the conference standings and could claim a share of the conference title if third-place Gardner-Webb (14-15, 10-7) beats the Highlanders on Saturday.

