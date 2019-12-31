Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man, authorities said.

Kenneth Eugene Little, 48, was seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fourth and Trade streets near the city's bus station, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Little who suffers from a cognitive impairment. 

Little is described as a black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, police said. Little, who has black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Little's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700.

.

.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Load comments