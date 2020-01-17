WSOpenDay3

John Isner serves to Croatian Borna Coric as the sun sets over center court during the third round of the Winston-Salem Open in 2017.

 Andrew Dye/Journal

Year    Winner

2019 – Hubert Hurkacz

2018 – Daniil Medvedev

2017 – Roberto Bautista Agut

2016 – Pablo Carreno Busta

2015 – Kevin Anderson

2014 – Lukas Rosol

2013 – Jurgen Melzer

2012 – John Isner

2011 – John Isner

