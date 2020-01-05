No. 14 Michigan State 87

No. 12 Michigan 69

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston made his last home game against Michigan memorable with a sensational performance his in-state rivals would rather forget.

Winston had a career-high 32 points and nine assists, leading No. 14 Michigan State to a 87-69 win over the 12th-ranked Wolverines on Sunday.

“It was one of the greater performances that this building has seen,” coach Tom Izzo said. “I don’t think any of us will ever be able to appreciate what that kid has gone through and how he has handled it.”

Winston has had a heavy heart for nearly two months because his younger brother, Zachary, died after being hit by a train.

“Cassius is a superb, phenomenal player,” Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. “Give him credit. He’s crafty. There’s a reason why he was the player of the year in the Big Ten.”

Winston was 11 of 19 overall and 8 of 11 at the line. He had just two turnovers despite having the ball in his hands much of his 38-minute outing.

“I made a lot of things happen,” Winston said. “Everything was clicking. I felt that I was in rhythm the whole game. I was in control the whole game.”

Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman fell one point short of his career high with 20 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had a career-high six blocks.

