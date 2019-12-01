Weather Alert

...POCKETS OF DENSE FOG POSSIBLE TONIGHT... POCKETS OF DENSE FOG ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS PARTS OF THE NORTHERN PIEDMONT AND NORTHERN COASTAL PLAIN. THIS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH MIDNIGHT. VISIBILITIES COULD BE REDUCED TO A QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. MOTORISTS SHOULD DRIVE SLOWLY AND USE CAUTION IN THESE AREAS. AFTER MIDNIGHT, THE FOG WILL START TO LIFT AS A COLD FRONT PUSHES EAST THROUGH THE REGION.