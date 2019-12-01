Greensboro 95
Warren Wilson 80
Michael Phifer became the first Greensboro College men’s basketball player in program history to notch 20 points and 20 rebounds in a single game as the Pride defeated Warren Wilson College Sunday 95-80.
The Pride rode a big first half to a 15-point victory, never letting the Owls get closer than 12 points inside the 10-minute mark of the game on Sunday.
Keyford Langley added 14 points for the Pride. Langley was one of five Greensboro players to score in double-figures.
The Pride men will return to action Wednesday when they travel to NCAA Division I member Coastal Carolina University for an exhibition match-up.
GEORGIA TECH 68, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 65: Michael Devoe scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including a 3-point play with seven seconds left, and Georgia Tech survived terrible free throw shooting to hold on.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) were listless early and made just 9-of-19 free throws in the second half. Bethune-Cookman’s Cletrell Pope posted his 29th career double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds, and the Wildcats (5-3) nearly pulled off what would have been one of the biggest upsets since the program transitioned to Division I in 1980.
Moses Wright had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech, and James Banks III added 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight blocked shots. Isaiah Bailey scored 14 for the Wildcats.
CAMPBELL 58, NORTH DAKOTA 56: Cedric Henderson Jr. had 16 points as Campbell narrowly defeated North Dakota at the FGCU Classic.
Messiah Thompson added 10 points for Campbell (6-2). Marlon Stewart had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (4-5). Filip Rebraca added 14 points.
CANISIUS 76, MERCER 66: Majesty Brandon came off the bench to score 16 points to carry Canisius to a win over Mercer in the Boca Raton Beach Classic.
Freshman Jacco Fritz also had 16 points, a career-high, for Canisius (4-2), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Malik Johnson added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Ethan Stair had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-4). Djordje Dimitrijevic added 16 points. Victor Bafutto had 12 points.
Women
GUILFORD 62, HOLLINS 55: Freshman Kristen Roberts scored a game-high 22 points in Guilford College’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over visiting Hollins University.
Roberts was 8-of-18 shooting and made four 3-pointers in the contest. Senior Miracle Walters notched a double-double with 12 points (6-of-9 shooting) and a game-high 11 rebounds. Freshman Carisma Lynn had nine points and a game-best five assists for the Quakers.
The Quakers, ranked 25th in the current D3hoops.com national poll, improved to 5-0 and 2-0 in conference play. Hollins dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 in the ODAC.
The Quakers will host ODAC-rival Roanoke College Wednesday at 7 p.m.
