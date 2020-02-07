Bethune-Cookman 78
N.C. A&T 73
Why the Aggies lost: A sluggish first half hurt the Aggies, losing the opening 20 minutes 38-25. A&T led the game 12-11 at the 13:54 mark, but a quick 13-0 run by the Wildcats helped push them ahead going into the half. In the end, A&T struggled on offense despite scoring 73 points. They shot 37% from the field and only 30% from three. They also committed 22 turnovers, leading to an all-around sloppy game for A&T. Bethune-Cookman did a good job taking advantage, converting them into 21 points.
The Wildcats also got to the free throw line much more than the Aggies, going 18-of-34 from the line, compared to the Aggies’ 14-of-21.
Key performers: Aggies: Tyrone Lyons 15 points, 10 rebounds; Andre Jackson 14 points, 6 assists; Fred Cleveland 14 points, 4 assists. Wildcats: Wali Parks 17 points, 3 rebounds; Leon Redd 17 points, 4 assists; Malik Maitland 15 points, 6 assists.
Notable: Even with the loss, the Aggies remained in first place in the MEAC by a half game over North Carolina Central. ... The loss caused a split in the season series between the two teams, with the Aggies winning the opening game between the teams on Jan. 25th 98-95. ... The Wildcats continue to dominate the series between the two teams, leading 12-5 in the 17 matchups between the two schools.
Records
Aggies: 12-13, 8-2 MEAC
Wildcats: 11-12, 5-4 MEAC
Up next
Aggies: at Florida A&M, 8 p.m. Monday
Wildcats: vs Howard, 7:30 p.m. Monday
