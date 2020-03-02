dem combo.jpg

From left, Joe Biden, Mike Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

Though the field for the Democratic presidential candidates has shrunk, 15  are listed on Tuesday's ballot in North Carolina.

With the recent departure of Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, who's left?

Still in the race are Joe Biden, former vice president; Mike Bloomberg, former New York City mayor; Tulsi Gabbard, congresswoman from Hawaii; Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont; and Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts.

Check out this photo gallery of who's in and who's out.

