CLEVELAND — White Sox manager Rick Renteria will undergo surgery on his right rotator cuff today in Chicago.
Renteria will miss the weekend home series against the Los Angeles Angels, but plans to return to the dugout early next week. Bench coach Joe McEwing will run the team in Renteria’s absence.Renteria is in his third season managing the White Sox.
Renteria, 57, played parts of five seasons in the majors from 1986-88 and again from 1993-94. He was an infielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Seattle Mariners and Florida Marlins.
ASTROS: Right-hander Aaron Sanchez will have surgery on his throwing shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season.
Sanchez hasn’t pitched since Aug. 20 because of what the team said was a sore right pectoral muscle. The team had expected him to return this season, but general manager Jeff Luhnow said Thursday morning that he would have the unspecified procedure on his right shoulder next week and wouldn’t return this year.
