GREENSBORO — When the coronavirus pandemic canceled events all over, Future Fund 10 leaders wondered: Do we postpone ours, too?
The Future Fund, young professionals organized under the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, had planned its annual “Shark Tank”-type event for April 21 at the Carolina Theatre.
Each of 10 select nonprofit organizations would make three-minute pitches for five grants totaling $44,000 from the Future Fund endowment.
Then came the threat of coronavirus and local and state orders to stay home to avoid its spread.
The Future Fund opted to change — not cancel — its flagship event.
The April 21 show will go on — not at the Carolina Theatre, but livestreamed online.
Those who bought tickets to attend in person will get refunds.
“We really wanted to be a ray of sunshine, or a ray of hope in this difficult time for everyone,” said Jodee Ruppel, Future Fund 10 program coordinator.
“These organizations have worked so hard since last fall, going through coaching sessions and building up momentum on their pitches,” Ruppel said. “Plus, they are doing so much good work in the community. We felt they could highlight that.”
The 10 organizations help with housing, homelessness, addiction recovery, theater, musical instruments and instruction, the Montegnard people, the LGBTQ population, academic development and those re-entering the community after incarceration.
Each will make pitches on how they would spend a Future Fund grant, which will range from a $1,000 community prize to a $20,000 grand prize.
People can vote through April 19 on which organization receives the $1,000 community prize at futurefundgso.org.
Anyone who watches the livestream at facebook.com/FutureFundGSO on April 21 can vote on which organization gets the top $20,000 prize. Last year, only ticketed audience members could vote by text on the top prize.
“Turn this on for free, and you get to give $20,000 to an organization that is doing good right here in your hometown,” Ruppel said. “We are super-excited to bring it to a wider audience.”
Finalists compete for other grant amounts as well. Future Fund members will give out a $12,000 and $8,000 grant. Coaches who helped finalists hone their pitches will award a $3,000 grant.
Finalists have been asked not to change their pitches because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“They had been working on pitches since December, long before we had heard of this,” Ruppel said. “They are telling the great things that their organizations do now and will continue to do after this post-COVID-19 world.”
The pre-show will be live. But the pitches and the hosts’ opening and closing will be “live to tape” — pre-recorded live, that is — to get the best audio quality and try to prevent technical glitches during the show, Ruppel said. Winners will be contacted live at their homes.
The Future Fund started 20 years ago to get young professionals involved in philanthropy and giving back to the city.
Members pay $150 annual dues. Its endowment now totals nearly $1.4 million, Ruppel said, which has enabled it to distribute grants to local nonprofits.
Future Fund leaders initially were disappointed that they would have to change this year’s format.
“We were sad to miss the energy of that live audience,” Ruppel said. “But when we got to thinking about it, the fact that we can make this free and show so many more people what we do is even more exciting to us now.”
