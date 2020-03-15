SUMMERFIELD — We often joke about our dog’s loyalty, mainly because we think he would run off and not look back.
We’ve seen him in action. Once off the leash, he’s full speed ahead on a mission to find other dog friends.
This past week, however, he surprised us.
My husband, who just had knee surgery, opened the door for a friend who had come to visit. Puppo saw his chance and went running right out the front door.
He made it almost to the edge of the yard when our friend caught up with him.
Then, when we called for Puppo, he happily came bounding back toward the front door and raced inside.
“He came back!” we both said.
We were happily amazed. It’s only taken about 4 1/2 years for him to do that since we adopted him from a rescue.
Does that earn him time off leash? Not for a hot minute.
We have had German shepherds who could be trusted to stay near my husband while he did yard work around the house. They wanted to keep eyes on him (not the other way around).
This shepherd is different, and that’s OK.
Maybe he knew his favorite human couldn’t chase after him — yet.
For now, we’ll gladly celebrate that we’re not scouring the neighborhood looking for this spirited pup.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.