Brickyard 400

What you need to know:

Distance: 160 laps, or 400 miles.

Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval.

When: 2 p.m., Sunday, WXII.

Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.

Also this week: Indiana 250, Xfinity Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 3 p.m., today, NBC Sports Network.

Worth mentioning: Plenty is at stake in this race as drivers jockey for position in the final race of NASCAR’s regular season.

Who’s Hot

Erik Jones: Won at Darlington, the fourth of four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to win this season. Clint Bowyer: Sixth-place finish at Darlington puts him back in the playoff picture (he’s 15th).

Who’s not

Denny Hamlin: Rough weekend at Darlington, where he was disqualified after winning the Xfinity race for failing post-race inspection, then was 29th in the Cup race. William Byron: Started on the pole at Darlington, but faded to finish 21st. The good news: He clinched a playoff spot.

