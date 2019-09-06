Brickyard 400
What you need to know:
Distance: 160 laps, or 400 miles.
Where: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a 2.5-mile oval.
When: 2 p.m., Sunday, WXII.
Last year’s winner: Brad Keselowski.
Also this week: Indiana 250, Xfinity Series, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 3 p.m., today, NBC Sports Network.
Worth mentioning: Plenty is at stake in this race as drivers jockey for position in the final race of NASCAR’s regular season.
Who’s Hot
Erik Jones: Won at Darlington, the fourth of four Joe Gibbs Racing drivers to win this season. Clint Bowyer: Sixth-place finish at Darlington puts him back in the playoff picture (he’s 15th).
Who’s not
Denny Hamlin: Rough weekend at Darlington, where he was disqualified after winning the Xfinity race for failing post-race inspection, then was 29th in the Cup race. William Byron: Started on the pole at Darlington, but faded to finish 21st. The good news: He clinched a playoff spot.
