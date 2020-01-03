“I think the telltale sign of our program is we're not happy. We're disappointed we didn't get double-digit wins, that we didn't win our fourth (straight) bowl game. I think we're past the point of just being happy to get to a bowl. I think these guys have changed the culture and expectation level of our program.” – Coach Dave Clawson after the 27-21 loss in the Pinstripe Bowl.

