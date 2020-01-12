RALEIGH — The Carolina Hurricanes honored their franchise’s past Saturday on Whalers Night. So why not make some franchise history in doing it?
Wearing the distinctive green Hartford Whalers jerseys, the Canes outlasted the Los Angeles Kings 2-0 at PNC Arena behind goalie James Reimer.
A night after goalie Petr Mrazek blanked the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 with 32 saves, Reimer had 41 stops — the first time in franchise history that two goalies have posted shutouts in back-to-back games. Mrazek and Reimer each have three shutouts this season, another franchise first. On Friday, Canes fans were loudly chanting Mrazek’s name. On Whalers Night, Reimer had Canes fans shouting “Rei-mer! Rei-mer!” during and after the game and, like Mrazek, was named the game’s first star.
“He was obviously the difference,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the Canes (26-17-2) closed out a seven-game homestand. “It’s nice to have a couple of games like that now where our goalies have been that solid. Especially tonight. He’s the reason we got the win.”
Reimer didn’t get much run support, so to speak. Nino Niederreiter scored 4:52 into the game and Reimer then had to protect the 1-0 lead until Teuvo Teravainen’s empty-net goal with 3.9 seconds remaining in the game.
Kings goalie Jack Campbell was unyielding after the Niederreiter goal, making his share of sparkling saves. Reimer had to match that and did, denying Kings forward Adrian Kempe several times during the game and facing 31 shots in the final two periods as the Kings (18-25-4) made a hard push.
“He was awesome,” Teravainen said. “He kept (making) great saves and he was confident out there. It was nice to hear the crowd yell his name, too.”
The sellout crowd was hushed with 29 seconds left in regulation. Reimer was briefly bent over in pain in the crease after taking a whack from the Kings’ Jeff Carter, and trainer Doug Bennett raced out to check on him.
But Reimer wasn’t coming out of this game, later saying he was dehydrated and had a slight cramp. The Kings continued to swarm around the net, looking to tie the score, but Teravainen’s goal eased the tension level and gave the Canes their fifth win in their longest homestand of the season.
Reimer was happy to get the starting nod and joked after the game that he liked wearing the Whalers jerseys on throwback 80’s night.
“I’m a hockey nerd,” he said. “I think this Whalers jersey is one of the best in the league. When I found out I was playing this game I was pretty stoked.”
For Neiderreiter, it has been a disappointing season. The veteran winger was traded to the Canes almost a year ago by the Minnesota Wild, his steady point production and heavy play a big factor in the Canes’ surge into the playoffs.
Before Saturday, Niederreiter had five goals and 15 assists in 44 games this season. His confidence level was low, and with forward Justin Williams now signed and back with the team, Niederreiter could be one of the players whose ice time might be taken.
Niederreiter was around the puck a lot Saturday. He scored. He had other offensive chances. He painfully blocked a Kings shot and was involved in several puck battles. His goal came after Sebastian Aho raced into the zone off a stretch pass from Dougie Hamilton and got the puck to Teuvo Teravainen. The wingers traded passes before Niederreiter punched it past Campbell.
“It helps a lot,” Niederreiter said. “When you’re struggling to find the net you’re always second-guessing yourself.”
A year ago, in the first Whalers Night at PNC Arena, the Canes and Boston Bruins raced up and down the ice, the Canes winning 5-3. Saturday’s game was more of a grind, with both goalies under pressure forced to make hustling, active saves. Campbell had one slip-up. Reimer didn’t.
“We survived,” Brind’Amour said. “The first period was fine, We had good jump. We just took the foot off the gas a little and ... (the Kings) kind of dictated play. But it was a great way to finish (the homestand) off.”
