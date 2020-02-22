Suah African Dance Theatre, www.facebook.com/SuahADT
From the time of his high school days, dance has called out to Wesley Williams.
Since 1998, the former college football player has led his own professional dance company — first as Wesley Williams Urban Dance Theatre, then since 2012 as Suah African Dance Theatre.
These days, he does more drumming than dancing in the troupe that performs traditional West African drum and dance along with contemporary African dance. But his company continues to thrive.
Why did you want to form a dance company? To push black art and to release the creative side of me.
What has been the greatest challenge? Finances were a big issue in the beginning, but then finding professional-level dancers who can and will put in the necessary time to be the best they can be. Most dancers don’t know the level of work required to be a professional.
What has been the most unexpected surprise? Artists who want to be paid for their art but don’t know their craft.
What brings you joy? Having a brief thought about something small and in a few months seeing it evolve and performed on stage in a big way.
What dancer do you admire? Youssouf Koumbassa is the only dancer/performer I know from Africa who uses body movement to convey a internal message. He can interpret your insecurities and reflect it back to you in a non-verbal manner. In doing so, he does it with fluidity and conviction. His movement vocabulary challenges individual self-doubt.
What advice would you give other black dance companies? Stop paying artists for what they have done or even what they know. Instead, hold them accountable and pay them for their present time.
How does this area play a role in your art? This area plays a big roll because it doesn’t have a Traditional African dance and drum company readily accessible and available as much as my company. Therefore, work for my company is plentiful right now.
What are you working on right now? My company's very first and North Carolina’s largest African drum and dance conference to date. It will be a three-day event, including A-level dance and drum classes taught by celebrity natives from America and Africa. This event will have a health and wellness fair with African-style vending and vegan food and nutritional information for all to indulge in. This event will take place March 20-22 at the Greensboro Cultural Center.
What is your dream for your dance company? My dream is to build a reputation of bringing the best out of the artist I work with — even when they don’t get it at the time.
What is the best way for an audience to view a dance performance? I think approaching dance performances as theater is more effective when you try and connect what you see and hear with what you see and hear in your everyday world. Depending on how interesting your everyday world is, that’s when you began to journey with the choreographer. Otherwise it’s just entertainment for someone who may or may not want to be entertained. But I feel that everyone wants to go on a journey.
