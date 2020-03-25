Wells Fargo & Co. disclosed Wednesday it has closed temporarily three branches in Forsyth County and at least 12 overall in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank warned of the pending closures Tuesday. It revealed those that have been closed, effective immediately, on its branch network link.
Affected Forsyth County branches are: 100 N. Main St. and 720 Coliseum Drive in Winston-Salem; and 6460 Shallowford Road in Lewisville.
Branches that remain open are operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays with appointments required for doing financial business inside.
Other Triad and Northwest N.C. branches temporarily closed are: 5306 U.S. 58 in Advance/Bermuda Run; 933 Main St. in Boone; 1796 Gildewell Drive in Burlington; 404 E. Cornwalis Drive, 300 N. Greene St., 3305 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; 124 E. Main St. in Jamestown; 701 S. Main St. in King; and 211 Elkin Highway in North Wilkesboro.
"Many branches are offering drive-up services with lobbies open for appointments only," the bank said.
Truist Financial Corp. began Saturday conducting customer transactions at most branches using drive-thru lanes or inside by appointment. It did temporarily close its branch at 201 W. Market St. in Greensboro.
Truist, formed in December 2019 as the result of BB&T Corp.’s $33.5 billion purchase of SunTrust Banks Inc., has more than 2,800 branches and more than 5,000 ATMs in 17 states. About 85% of branches have a drive-thru window.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s Triad branches began on March 18 requiring clients to use the drive-thru windows and in-person meetings by appointment. Branches without a drive-thru are being closed.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has suspended Saturday business hours for all branches.
In Forsyth County, Truliant's Hanes Mall and North Point branches are open with normal operating hours. There is drive-thru service only at the Clemmons and downtown Winston-Salem branches. The Kernersville branch is closed until further notice.
State Employees’ Credit Union and Allegacy Federal Credit Union are restricting customer transactions to the drive-thru lanes and inside transactions by appointment.
