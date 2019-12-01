What we do: Provide day programs for adults living with dementia/Alzheimer’s and caregiver support programs in Guilford County.

Wish list: Volunteers at High Point location, WalMart, Amazon or VISA gift cards (supplies, field trips), kitchen island, picture frames, X-Box Kinect games, tablets (Fire Tablet, Ipad, Samsung, etc.), DVD player with remote, laptop, Roku Express, microscope (science club), Egyptian cotton towels, drumsticks, exercise balls, rolling cart, subscription to Reminisce magazine.

To donate: Donations can be mailed or dropped off at The Memory Care Center, 2701 Henry St., Greensboro, N.C. 27405. 336-814-4910.

