Rhiannon Giddens didn't write a new song in response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the Greensboro native and Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, along with composer Sxip Shirey, dusted off their cover version of Bill Withers' and Grover Washington Jr.'s "Just the Two of Us."

She created a video to go with it, featuring family and friends from around the world, many wearing masks.

It asks viewers to support the Global Giving Coronavirus Relief Fund

In her newsletter, Giddens said they thought the song "would serve as the perfect backdrop to the reality of where we are now — staying inside so that our health care workers have the best chance to fight this virus that cares nothing for the artificial divisions we have put up between us."

"So whether it's just the two of us, or just a few of us; whether the lockdown has been for months or its about to be lifted; COVID-19 is here for the foreseeable future, and the more we can be alone together now, the better the future will be," she said.  

