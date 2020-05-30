The coronavirus pandemic brought many new customers through the doors of the Bi-Rite grocery in Stokesdale.
“Our business is still about double what it was before,” owner David Wrenn said.
Wrenn shortened the store hours when the pandemic hit, to allow time to restock and to sanitize the store. On Thursday, he expanded the hours by a two each day and hopes to keep the new customers he’s gained in recent months.
“It’s slowed up a little, but not too much,” Wrenn said. “And we’ve gotten to where we can handle it a bit better. We’ve hired a few new people.”
He said none of his employees have come down with COVID-19, though a few did leave the business.
Uncertainty is his biggest challenge now. Especially if people begin cutting back on how much they buy.
“I’m not going to be growing numbers, like I have,” he said, referring to retail sales. But he’s hopeful that people visiting nearby Belews Lake this summer will temper that.
The biggest takeaway for Wrenn from the past few months is the importance of having good connections. That has helped him find sources for hard-to-find items.
“A Cleaner World (dry cleaners) supplied us with toilet paper,” he said. “Some of their people called me and said they had some.
“It’s just always good to have contacts,” Wrenn said, “because at some point those connections come back to help you.”
— Kenwyn Carrana
