Washington & Lee 52

Guilford College 14

Why the Quakers lost: Generals QB Jack Pollard accounted for 306 total offensive yards and three touchdowns.

Performances worth noting: Guilford QB Alex Manley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tre Alexander and a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jermaine Russell.

Also worth noting: Guilford (1-2) hosts Shenandoah next Saturday at 1 p.m.

— Staff Report

