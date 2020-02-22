Capitals Devils Hockey

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates his 700th career goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

 Bill Kostroun

With power and a prodigious shot, Alex Ovechkin now stands where few in the NHL have been. He becomes the eighth NHL player to score 700 career goals, reaching the milestone in the Washington’ Capitals’ on Saturday to the New Jersey Devils. Story, B7.

