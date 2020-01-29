Guilford 72

Randolph 39

How the Quakers won

The Wildcats were no match for the Quakers, especially on the inside. Guilford outrebounded Randolph 56-29, including 42 defensive rebounds. The Wildcats struggled on the offensive end, never finding a rhythm. On the night, Randolph shot 21% from the field. However, its biggest problem was allowing Guilford to get the ball underneath. Guilford pounded away and held a 40-8 advantage in the paint.

Key performers

Randolph: Justin Lowe 9 points; Justin Dula 8 points, 3 rebounds; C.J. Loving 6 points.

Guilford: Liam Ward 13 points, 11 rebounds; Tyler Dearman 13 points, 8 rebounds; Kyler Gregory 9 points, 10 rebounds; Steve Ruszala 6 points, 7 rebounds.

Notable

After dropping the first two games of the new year, Guilford has since won four of its last five. In those four victories, the Quakers are winning by an average of 24.7 points per game.

