CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech’s brief run-in with Kentucky at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday created tension between the teams ahead of the Belk Bowl.
Tech players were told to head to the bus on Saturday morning after wrapping up lunch at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Hokies visited the track for a ride-along as part of the pregame festivities for the Belk Bowl. After a quick bite to eat, they were scheduled to hit their hotel in uptown Charlotte about 15 minutes away from the speedway before leaving again for practice.
Tech’s four busses sat idling back where they dropped players off for the ride along. The Hokies started their trek across the paved infield of the track just as Kentucky arrived by the lunch area and needed to take the same route to their photo op. It was the only time during the run-up to the game — both teams arrived in Charlotte on Dec. 27 — with the teams in the same spot and there was an exchange of pleasantries.
A video posted to social media showed a small group of unidentified Tech players yelling obscenities at Kentucky players including receiver-turned-quarterback Lynn Bowden.
According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, the operations people from both teams kept players moving towards their respective destinations. There were no punches thrown on either side and the whole incident lasted a couple of minutes at most. It was a non-issue for bowl organizers.
Many Kentucky players were lining up around a dais behind a UK-themed stock car and didn’t know anything happened while some Tech players were already on the bus when the incident happened.
A source confirmed that no disciplinary measures were handed down for Virginia Tech players involved.
The exchange took on a bigger spotlight at the Belk Bowl media day on Monday when Bowden said his “trip was ruined a little bit” by the encounter and he refused to discuss Virginia Tech on multiple occasions during the 45-minute session with reporters.
“I ain’t talking about them, I ain’t talking about them,” Bowden said.
Bowden’s teammate Kash Daniel, who was one of the players that didn’t know about the exchange until later, was a little more forthcoming on the topic.
“If certain people want to come run their mouth to certain people on my team, I’m going to stick up for people from my team,” Daniel said. “...Once it happens you turn it into motivation.”
The brief exchange at the Charlotte Motor Speedway wasn’t indicative of how Tech has spoken publicly about Bowden leading up to the game. Coach Justin Fuente spent much of his time with the media on Monday praising Bowden and what he’s been able to do after changing positions midway through the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.