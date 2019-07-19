On that day, Apollo 11 landed on the moon! It was especially exciting since my good friend Peter and I were on a very large passenger ferryboat heading from Patras, Greece, to Brindisi, Italy (a 17-hour journey).
The ferry was in the middle of the Ionia Sea with magnificent stars and the moon overhead.
On board there was grainy black and white TV coverage along with an audio feeds (I believe it was Walter Cronkite). When the lunar craft touched down on the moon around 11 p.m. the boat erupted in euphoric cheers and applause. The captain was sounding the air horns.
Americans onboard were treated like heroes. People were buying you drinks as if you were NASA astronaut. The following morning prior arriving in Brindisi, we watched the moon walk.
It was a great night and day to be an American and be in such a unique place for witnessing history.
- Walt Bolic, Albuquerque, N.M. Age 23 at the time of landing living in Salt Lake City, Utah