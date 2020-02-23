North Carolina 79
Wake Forest 82
Staff report
With the help of Gina Conti, the Wake Forest women’s basketball team grabbed its second Big 4 win of the season with Sunday’s 82-79 overtime victory against North
Carolina.
With the Deacons (14-14, 7-10 ACC) trailing by 68-65 to the Tar Heels (16-11, 7-9 ACC) with 10 seconds remaining in the game, Gina Conti brought the ball up the court.
After surveying her options, the junior from Grove City, Ohio pulled up on the left wing and knocked down the game tying three pointer with three seconds remaining.
A key stretch of six consecutive points from senior Alex Sharp helped boost the Wake Forest lead up to 78-72.
After Conti drove the lane, she kicked it out to Sharp in the left corner.
Sharp drilled the Deacons’ second three of the game with 1:24, increasing the lead to six points.
It proved to be the dagger as the Deacs tacked on a few free throws at the end to seal the 82-79 victory over North Carolina.
