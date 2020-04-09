The solution for balancing COVID-19 social distancing with social liberties could be widespread testing and surveillance, according to a brief posted Thursday by the New England Journal of Medicine.
Mark Hall, a law and public-health professor at Wake Forest University, is co-author of the brief.
Hall said the basic point of the brief “is that, in order to sensibly lift current restrictions, we need a lot more testing.”
(tncms-asset)8524ccee-7a8e-11ea-a198-00163ec2aa770 —(/tncms-asset)
“Both of who has the virus and who has had it, in order to replace blanket restrictions with more targeted protections in a way that balances civil liberties with public health.”
Hall and co-author David Studdert, with Stanford University Schools of Law and Medicine, caution that lifting restrictions on social movement and the economy is not likely to be a one-time event.
“Disease prevalence will spike and abate,” they said. “There is emerging consensus that a graduated approach to restrictive measures will be needed — one that permits a return to some social and economic activity, while avoiding undue stress on medical resources and allowing population immunity to build gradually.”
That gradual approach would need to factor “when rate of new infection peaks or health care capacity become manageable, when additional (case total) milestones are reached, and when the risk of infection is gone or very low.”
“By identifying people most likely to transmit infection in the near term, individualized risk assessment would respond to COVID-19’s distinctively dangerous risk profile.
“At the same time, it would avoid sharp trade-offs between discriminatory or unduly broad restrictions and the perils associated with wholesale loosening of restrictions.”
Pros and cons
For weeks, Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, has called for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials to conduct 1,000 random coronavirus tests as a gauge for measuring potential community spread of the virus.
He cited planned random testing in Florida and Ohio, as well as comments made by public health researchers at Harvard and Stanford universities.
“Government leaders are making decisions without the benefit of relevant and obtainable data,” Berger said in a statement.
On Monday, public health researchers at Duke University and UNC Chapel Hill said that while random testing could prove helpful, it should remain a back-burner proposal for now.
Cooper’s executive order for stay-at-home restrictions expires April 29.
A brief released by the researchers projects 250,000 North Carolinians could be infected by the virus if state stay-at-home restrictions are extended from April 29 to June 1.
If restrictions are lifted, 750,000 could be infected, researchers said.
“Testing priorities in the middle of an outbreak really should be geared toward clinical care for people who are potentially infected and sick — and their close contacts,” said researcher Pia MacDonald, senior epidemiologist with public-health research and analysis firm RTI International.
“There are not unlimited testing capabilities, or testing supplies, or ability to process tests right now.”
Stretching patience
The co-authors said that “resistance to drastic disease-control measures is already evident” in American society.
“Rising infection rates and mortality, coupled with scientific uncertainty about COVID-19, should keep resentment at bay — for a while,” they said.
“But the status quo isn’t sustainable for months on end; public unrest will eventually become too great. A showdown between public health imperatives and civil liberties appears inevitable.”
The authors said that “because many restrictions apply to the government’s own institutions, such as parks and schools, or are imposed by private actors, such as employers, they avoid standard constitutional scrutiny.”
How COVID-19 virus is spread “make(s) it difficult to identify and target risk groups. The virus is highly infectious and has a long but still uncertain transmission window, possibly spanning 10 to 14 days.”
“Considering this pandemic’s magnitude, effective testing can reduce or prevent the need for much greater intrusions,” the co-authors said.
“Moreover, a degree of voluntariness is maintained by eschewing forced testing, and instead conditioning social privileges on cooperation.”
For example, the co-authors said one scenario involves allowing individuals wanting to return to their office, school or social activities.
They would be asked to undergo baseline testing for infection and antibodies.
“Positive tests for infection would trigger self-isolation,” the co-authors said.
“Negative tests would certify freedom of movement for a defined period — say two to three weeks — after which additional negative tests would renew the certification.”
Unparalleled testing
The co-authors acknowledged that re-opening society in this manner “would require a testing regimen on a scale unparalleled in U.S. history.”
“Limitations in this approach are clear. Vast quantities of tests and personal protective equipment would be needed, neither of which currently exists, although supplies will increase.
“Acquiring and transmitting infection within certification periods would still be possible,” they said. “People could also test negative in the early stage of infection.”
Spreading the costs for such national surveillance would be paramount, the co-authors said.
“Federal, state and local governments would play a role in financing and oversight, but would need to rely heavily on hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, retail pharmacies, mobile health services and private laboratories for implementation,” they said.
“Civil-society organizations — employers, schools and retailers — would also have financial and reputational incentives to foster compliance with government directives.”
The co-authors warned that some civil-society organizations charged with enforcement of the national surveillance “could game the system to gain a competitive advantage or to discriminate.”
“Policing such behavior would be the role of government and the legal system, and proactive cultivation of social norms using exemplars and shaming would also be necessary.”
In ordinary times, the co-authors said, “a comprehensive program of testing, certification and retesting would be beyond the pale.”
“Today, it seems like a fair price to pay for safely and fairly resuming a semblance of normal life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.