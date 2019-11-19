The headliner of this year’s Wake Forest Sports Hall of Fame class is the Heritage Candidate. Freddie Summers, who played football for the Deacons from 1967 to 1968, was the first black quarterback at a major program in the South to start a game.
Also in the class are Aaron Curry (football), John Hendricks (baseball), Michelle Kasold (field hockey), Michael Parkhurst (men’s soccer) and Marcus Tracy (men’s soccer). The 2020 induction ceremony will take place Feb. 1. That same day, Wake Forest men’s basketball has a game against Clemson at Joel Coliseum.
Summers’ first start at quarterback came on Sept. 23, 1967, in a 23-6 loss on the road against Clemson. He also led the league in total offense that season and was named first-team All-ACC quarterback.
The Cleveland Browns selected Summers in the fourth round of the 1969 draft. Summers passed away in 1994 at the age of 47.
Here’s what you need to know about the other five members of the class:
- Curry, who played linebacker at Wake Forest from 2005 to 2008, won the Butkus Award in 2008 and was named first team All-America by ESPN, Pro Football Weekly and Sports Illustrated. Curry set school records for the most career interception return yards and tied the NCAA record for the most interception returns for touchdowns in a season by a linebacker with three.
- Hendricks, who is now Wake Forest’s pitching coach, is the winningest pitcher in program history. He went 34-18 and recorded 312 strikeouts. Hendricks still holds school records with 53 career starts and 18 career complete games.
- Kasold was a three-time first team All-America in field hockey from 2006 to 2008. She earned three first team All-ACC honors and three all-region honors while being named to the ACC All-Tournament team in 2007 and 2008 and the NCAA All-Tournament team in 2006.
- Parkhurst was voted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 but his induction was delayed while he continued playing in Major League Soccer. In 2004, Parkhurst was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Tracy was the national player of the year in men’s soccer in 2008, the same year he won the MAC Hermann Trophy, an award given annually to the top college soccer player in the country. While leading the Deacons to the national title in 2007, Tracy was the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of that year’s College Cup.
