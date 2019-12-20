AP Spurs Jazz Basketball

San Antonio Spurs forward Tim Duncan (21) lays the ball up as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, left, defends in the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) ORG XMIT: UTRB111

 Rick Bowmer

Tim Duncan, considered the greatest basketball player in Wake Forest history, is one of the nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. The finalists will be announced Feb. 14, and the full class will be introduced April 4. Story, B3.

