Tim Duncan, considered the greatest basketball player in Wake Forest history, is one of the nominees for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020. The finalists will be announced Feb. 14, and the full class will be introduced April 4. Story, B3.
