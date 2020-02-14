Wake Forest center Olivier Sarr (center) loses control of the ball as he is guarded by Miami forwards Sam Waardenburg (left) and Keith Stone during the first half of Saturday’s game in Coral Gables, Fla.
Miami 71
Wake Forest 54
MIAMI — Wake Forest fell behind by double digits in the first half and never came closer than eight — and that was only briefly — in the second half of a 71-54 loss at Miami on Saturday.
Wake Forest (11-14, 4-11 ACC) was playing for a chance to win consecutive ACC games for the first time since the end of the 2017 regular season.
The Deacons and Hurricanes traded baskets for the first 10 minutes of the game until Wake Forest hit an offensive lull, while the Hurricanes stormed ahead.
This battle of teams that entered tied for 13th in the ACC became a matter of Miami (13-12, 5-10) simply keeping Wake Forest at arm’s length of the lead.
Wake Forest hasn’t won at Miami since 2007; this was the Deacons’ eighth straight loss at Miami and dropped Coach Danny Manning’s record in ACC road games to 6-47.
Wake Forest made one shot in the first eight minutes of the second half, entering halftime trailing 37-25 and going down 47-30 at the 13-minute mark. The Deacons’ only field goal in that stretch was a corner 3-pointer by Ismael Massoud, and it was answered 19 seconds later by a 3-pointer from Sam Waardenburg.
Massoud had 13 points in 19 minutes for the Deacons, his first double-digit scoring effort in the last eight games.
A 9-0 run cut Miami’s lead to 47-39 with 9:11 left, but Kameron McGusty’s open 3-pointer from the right wing pushed the Hurricanes’ lead back to double-digits.
Wake Forest came within nine points on a couple of other occasions shortly after, but Miami’s 11-0 run pushed the lead to 64-44 with a little more than a minute left.
Brandon Childress led Wake Forest with 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half.
It was a 14-14 score when Miami went on a decisive 17-4 run in the first half, building a 13-point lead before the four-minute mark.
Chris Lykes had eight of his 13 points in that stretch, while Isaiah Wong also wound up with 13 points for Miami. Dejan Vasiljevic and McGusty each scored 11 points.
Chaundee Brown started for the first time since Jan. 4 — he missed seven games in January and had come off the bench in the last four games. He finished with four points.
FG FT Reb
WAKE Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Oguama 14 1-4 0-0 2-6 0 3 2
Brown 23 2-7 0-0 1-6 1 3 4
Childress 31 5-12 3-5 0-4 1 2 15
Johnson 30 1-4 1-2 0-3 1 2 3
White 18 0-4 0-0 0-3 0 1 0
Neath 24 3-6 0-0 0-1 6 1 7
Sarr 21 2-7 2-6 0-5 0 5 6
Massoud 19 5-7 0-0 0-3 0 2 13
Mucius 18 2-3 0-0 1-4 0 1 4
Totals 200 21-54 6-13 4-35 9 21 54
Percentages: FG .389, FT .462.3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Massoud 3-3, Childress 2-4, Neath 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Brown 0-2, White 0-3).Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 5 (Sarr 3, Massoud 2).Turnovers: 14 (Johnson 2, Mucius 2, Neath 2, Oguama 2, Sarr 2, Brown, Childress, Massoud, White).Steals: 2 (Johnson 2).
FG FT Reb
MIAMI Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Stone 25 1-6 0-1 0-5 0 4 2
Miller 19 3-5 2-5 5-10 1 2 8
Lykes 28 3-10 5-6 0-2 3 1 13
Vasiljevic 26 4-8 1-3 0-5 1 1 11
Wong 29 5-10 2-2 1-4 3 1 13
Waardenburg 26 3-5 2-2 1-7 0 1 9
McGusty 22 4-9 1-2 2-5 0 1 11
Beverly 14 1-5 0-0 0-2 3 1 2
Walker 11 1-4 0-0 0-1 0 2 2
Totals 200 25-62 13-21 9-41 11 14 71
Percentages: FG .403, FT .619.3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Lykes 2-2, McGusty 2-3, Vasiljevic 2-5, Waardenburg 1-3, Wong 1-4, Beverly 0-1, Stone 0-3).Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.Blocked Shots: 2 (Miller, Stone).Turnovers: 8 (Lykes 2, Miller 2, Waardenburg 2, McGusty, Wong).Steals: 6 (Waardenburg 2, Lykes, Stone, Vasiljevic, Wong).
Wake Forest 25 29 — 54 Miami 37 34 — 71
A—5,360 (8,000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.