Waffle House has closed its Clemmons location at 6203 Ramada Drive.
As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Waffle House had closed 418 locations but is keeping 1,574 locations open in the United States.
So far, the five other Waffle House locations in Forsyth County remain open for takeout. That includes three restaurants in Winston-Salem, one in Walkertown and one in Kernersville.
Other area Waffle Houses that have closed include the King and Jonesville locations, and two of the locations in Greensboro, at 510 Gallimore Road and 2505 Randleman Road.
The number of closings of Waffle House restaurants has continued to rise over the last two days. On Monday, the number was 365.
Waffle House is based in Georgia, and most of its restaurants are in the Southeast. It is known for serving breakfast 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
People can check specific closings by visiting locations.wafflehouse.com.
