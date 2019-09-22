EDEN
As Fran Peters traveled to Rockingham County to visit relatives over the years, she couldn’t help but notice the deterioration of the Draper business district.
After Peters retired from her U.S. Navy civilian service job in 2015, she and her husband, Bruce, settled into and worked on renovating the 80-year-old cabin that once belonged to her grandparents, the late Lewis and Mae Hammock.
Although the log house update still is not complete, Peters recently turned her efforts to reinvigorating the Draper business district with the help of three strangers, Dale Warren, Lara-Scarlett Bizzotta and Draper American Legion Post Commander David Turner.
“Our vision was to see Draper revitalized — most likely not like it was but to a downtown area where people can come and shop and visit and be proud to call it our hometown,” Peters said.
They quickly spread the word on social media and are now are working with a group of volunteers under the name Friends of Draper.
“We believe that when the Berry Hill megaplex takes off, Draper will be the ‘entry’ into Eden and, as such, there is potential to really be a star in the town of Eden,” Peters said of the group’s vision.
To do that, Draper needs to be attractive to potential investors and the townspeople, she said.
“We are volunteers and we have no money,” Peters said. “We can only offer our services to the merchants to clean up, organize, repair and beautify their properties. We can make small repairs, paint, caulk and give our time.
“We are reaching out to merchants to do something with their empty stores even if it’s only painting” or other steps, she said, noting that a couple of merchants have already taken them up on the offer.
The city of Eden has completed other work in a separate initiative.
Eden Downtown Development Inc. sponsored a Youth Mural Art Project on Fieldcrest Road in downtown Draper. John Mark Daniel recruited young artists to help him paint the mural, which was unveiled in July.
City of Eden Main Street Manager Randy Hunt, who oversaw the projects, stressed the importance of public art in bringing people together.
“I am really excited with the positive reaction to these art projects from the Draper community,” said Hunt, adding that money for the project came from the Strategic Planning Commission through the City Council. Other funds, such as for the mural on the A&B Pest Control Building came from the Eden Downtown Development Corp.
More recently, two artists painted two of the city fire department’s hydrants. Tammie Easter painted the Balmar Theater-themed hydrant across from the once popular local theater at the corner of North Fieldcrest Road and Mill Avenue. Aaron Evans used the Shaggin’ on Fieldcrest music and dance celebration held each July for the theme of the hydrant at the intersection of Fieldcrest and East Stadium Drive.
As part of the city of Eden Strategic Planning Commission, a Draper public space was constructed. Two Fieldcrest Road buildings were demolished and replaced with landscaping, benches and lighting. The space will be used for musical events and other gatherings.
Also, two benches will be put on the sidewalk in the downtown Draper area, using money from the Draper Municipal Service District Fund.
The Friends of Draper still has many other ideas and projects it wants to undertake to bring its goal of an attractive Draper business district to reality, Peters said. One is to hold events to draw more people to the area.
Recently, the Friends sponsored its first communitywide yard sale to raise money. The group plans to host another communitywide yard sale from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 in the vicinity of North Fieldcrest Road and Ridge Avenue and nearby parking lots, the parking lot area of the stores owned by Tim Walker and the area near the parking lot of the First United Methodist Church. The cost will be $5 per booth, payable on the day of the sale. The group plans to hold a similar yard sale each month, weather permitting.
Also in the plans for the coming months, the group wants to provide additional decorations for Halloween and Christmas, Peters said.
For Halloween, the group will sponsor a trunk-and-treat for children in the downtown area, with more details to be announced.
The official tree-lighting ceremony, sponsored by the Draper Merchants Association, is scheduled for Dec. 3, the same day as the annual Draper Christmas Parade. This year, Peters said the Friends of Draper is providing craft-making supplies for students in kindergarten through fifth grade to make ornaments for the trees.
“We know it will take years to get a lot going in the town,” Peters said. “We think one new business could get the ball rolling.”
Any merchant wanting more information or people wanting to volunteer, can contact Peters at 703-926-3692.
