Early College at Guilford Class of 2020!
This is definitely not the way I wanted to wish you all a goodbye, but all good things must come to an end. It has been a wild four years, and I am so grateful I got to spend them with you all. From getting homecoming canceled in freshman year to having group-assigned final projects in sophomore year to becoming the most spirited and fun class in our junior year and playing Love Letter and logic puzzles in our senior year.
With this class, there was never a wasted or boring moment. In fact, there aren’t enough words in the world to describe how proud and honored I feel to be “graduating” with you all because I know that you are the type of people who never settle for less than excellence, are challengers of doubt and will always strive to go beyond what everyone else has.
Part of that mentality comes from having such brilliant and passionate teachers and administrators who have helped us grow as leaders, students and members of society, but the other part was having each other to support and push forward.
The community at ECG was like a second family, and Fraiser was our second home (no grade ever occupied that place as we did). These years have flown by in a blink of an eye. However, the memories are there to stay forever.
I think we can say with finality that we did that! Farewell, but stay in touch!
